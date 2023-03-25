Rivoli Theater holds western costume contest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fans of western movies brought their genre-appropriate attire to the Rivoli Theater Saturday for a movie marathon and costume contest.
Dozens took part, hoping to win prizes such as free movie passes and concessions.
The competition was judged by Mark Fulcher and an event sponsor. The former says he enjoys western movies to this day.
"I've been a fan of western movies since I've been a little kid," Fulcher said. "I'm 60 years old now. For the past 50 years, I've been enjoying westerns. I'm an amateur historian of actual western history. Being a western movie buff just goes along with it."
There were three movies shown at the theater as part of the marathon:
- "The Searchers" (1956)
- "The Outlaw Josey Wales" (1976)
- "The Wild Bunch" (1969)