Rivoli Theatre Takes on New Management

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On June 13th, Jonathan Gellatt and his siblings bought the Rivoli Theatre, and plan to continue showing films as it has before.
Gellatt said that he plans to show new films that are being released but also classic films.
He said that some of the movies the theatre will display, came out before home video markets and were meant to be seen on the big screen, and it is an experience a home theater cannot offer.
"I love the energy of an opening night I love the buzz of a crowd seeing the movie together for the first time," Gellatt said. "You come into the theatre and your with a bunch of strangers you don't know anything about each other really, but when you leave you all have had a similar experience."
Gellatt stated that the building was used as a performing arts theatre in 1920. Over 100 years of use it requires some renovations.
The owners plan on doing a historic renovation to preserve the buildings history, but detailing areas that need fixing.
For more information about the Rivoli click here.