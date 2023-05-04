 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast to become minor this evening.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Road between Lansing, Iowa and WI is reopened; Hwy. 35 still closed

  • Updated
  • 0
Lansing 82 Bridge
By Jack Mulhern

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Drivers can now go between Lansing, Iowa and Wisconsin again. 

Crawford County Emergency Management said that Highway 82 between Wisconsin and Iowa reopened around noon on Wednesday. 

The road had been closed since April 25 due to flooding on the Mississippi River. 

Drivers who use the link between the two states had to either travel down to Prairie du Chien or north to La Crosse to cross the river. 

While that portion of road is open again, Highway 35 south of De Soto remains closed to traffic.

On Wednesday, Crawford County said that the road has to be inspected by the Wisconsin DOT before it can be reopened. 

Crawford County Emergency Management Director Jim Hackett said that the road could reopen on Friday. 

Here is the detour route provided by authorities: East on WIS 56 to south on US 14 to south on WIS 27 to west on US 171 back to WIS 35. NB  - East on WIS 171 to north on WIS 27 to north on US 14 to west on WIS 56 back to WIS 35. 

