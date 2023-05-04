Road between Lansing, Iowa and WI is reopened; Hwy. 35 still closed

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Drivers can now go between Lansing, Iowa and Wisconsin again.
Crawford County Emergency Management said that Highway 82 between Wisconsin and Iowa reopened around noon on Wednesday.
The road had been closed since April 25 due to flooding on the Mississippi River.
Drivers who use the link between the two states had to either travel down to Prairie du Chien or north to La Crosse to cross the river.
While that portion of road is open again, Highway 35 south of De Soto remains closed to traffic.
On Wednesday, Crawford County said that the road has to be inspected by the Wisconsin DOT before it can be reopened.
Crawford County Emergency Management Director Jim Hackett said that the road could reopen on Friday.
Here is the detour route provided by authorities: East on WIS 56 to south on US 14 to south on WIS 27 to west on US 171 back to WIS 35. NB - East on WIS 171 to north on WIS 27 to north on US 14 to west on WIS 56 back to WIS 35.