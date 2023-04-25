Road between Lansing, Iowa and WI closed-one of several due to flooding

LANSING, Iowa (WXOW) - Drivers who use the Mississippi River crossing by Lansing to go between Iowa and Wisconsin have to find a different route.

Authorities on both sides of the river have closed Highway 82 just south of De Soto in Crawford County from Highway 35 to Lansing, Iowa due to flooding.

What it means for drivers is that they either have to travel south to the crossing between Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien or go north to cross the Mississippi River at La Crosse.

This happened also in 2019 when flooding closed the crossing.

In addition, Vernon County has added another road closure to its list. A portion of Mundsack Road south of Genoa is closed due to high water. The portion runs from E860 Mundsack Road to Elm Lane.

On April 17, the county closed County Highway BI due to floodwaters.

Other state or US highways that have portions closed as of Tuesday afternoon April 25 include:

BUFFALO CO.:-WIS 35 is closed at WIS 37 and WIS 93 because of flooding just north of WIS 95 near Fountain City. Traffic is detoured via WIS 93, US 10 and WIS 37.

CRAWFORD CO.: US 18 near Prairie du Chien

GRANT CO.: US 18 and County C intersection, just south of Wisconsin River bridge. Also WIS 133 near Potosi

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers to not drive through standing water or around barriers.