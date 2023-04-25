Road between Lansing, Iowa and WI closed-one of several due to flooding

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Flows on the Mississippi river continue to be dangerously high with
levels rarely seen historically. The amount of water flowing through
the region is peaking this week and already cresting north of
Winona, Minnesota.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90. La Fond Street on French Island is closed.
Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter, playground,
and ball parks in Copeland Park are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Road between Lansing, Iowa and WI closed-one of several due to flooding

  • Updated
  • 0

Flooding has closed Highway 82 between Lansing, Iowa and State Hwy. 35 in Crawford Co.

LANSING, Iowa (WXOW) - Drivers who use the Mississippi River crossing by Lansing to go between Iowa and Wisconsin have to find a different route. 

Authorities on both sides of the river have closed Highway 82 just south of De Soto in Crawford County from Highway 35 to Lansing, Iowa due to flooding. 

What it means for drivers is that they either have to travel south to the crossing between Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien or go north to cross the Mississippi River at La Crosse. 

This happened also in 2019 when flooding closed the crossing. 

In addition, Vernon County has added another road closure to its list. A portion of Mundsack Road south of Genoa is closed due to high water. The portion runs from E860 Mundsack Road to Elm Lane. 

On April 17, the county closed County Highway BI due to floodwaters. 

Other state or US highways that have portions closed as of Tuesday afternoon April 25 include:

BUFFALO CO.:-WIS 35 is closed at WIS 37 and WIS 93 because of flooding just north of WIS 95 near Fountain City. Traffic is detoured via WIS 93, US 10 and WIS 37.

CRAWFORD CO.: US 18 near Prairie du Chien

GRANT CO.: US 18 and County C intersection, just south of Wisconsin River bridge. Also WIS 133 near Potosi

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers to not drive through standing water or around barriers. 

Road Conditions and Traffic Information

Have a story idea? Let us know here

