Road closures, openings, bridge work meeting in La Crosse County this week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A couple of La Crosse County roads are closing for a few days this week, one is reopening, along with a meeting on a bridge project are happening this week in the county.
The La Crosse County Highway Department said that two county roads on Brice Prairie are closing so BNSF Railroad can do some work on its line.
County Z is closing access at the railroad crossing from Tuesday, July 25 through Friday, July 28. Starting on Wednesday, July 26 through Tuesday, August 1, County ZN is closed at the crossing. The county said local home and business access is available up to the crossing. Detours will guide drivers around the closures.
County Highway E in the Town of Burns near Bangor is reopening this week. The highway department said that installation of a culvert took longer than expected.
Lastly, on Thursday, July 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., there's a public meeting to discuss bridge improvements on Highway 162 just south of Bangor. The discussion focuses on the bridge over Dutch Creek. According to the highway department, they'll provide information on what's happening with the project, timelines, and detour routes.
The meeting is at the Town of Bangor Hall at N4440 State Road 162.