Road closures, openings, bridge work meeting in La Crosse County this week

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A couple of La Crosse County roads are closing for a few days this week, one is reopening, along with a meeting on a bridge project are happening this week in the county. 

The La Crosse County Highway Department said that two county roads on Brice Prairie are closing so BNSF Railroad can do some work on its line. 

ROAD CLOSURE CTH Z Brice Prairie - 1

County Z is closing access at the railroad crossing from Tuesday, July 25 through Friday, July 28. Starting on Wednesday, July 26 through Tuesday, August 1, County ZN is closed at the crossing. The county said local home and business access is available up to the crossing. Detours will guide drivers around the closures. 

ROAD CLOSURE CTH ZN Brice Prairie (Instagram Post (Square)) (Twitter Post) - 1

County Highway E in the Town of Burns near Bangor is reopening this week. The highway department said that installation of a culvert took longer than expected. 

CTH E update July 2023 - 1

Lastly, on Thursday, July 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., there's a public meeting to discuss bridge improvements on Highway 162 just south of Bangor. The discussion focuses on the bridge over Dutch Creek. According to the highway department, they'll provide information on what's happening with the project, timelines, and detour routes. 

PUBLIC MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT - 1

The meeting is at the Town of Bangor Hall at N4440 State Road 162. 

