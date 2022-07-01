Road Construction: Part of West Avenue closing starting July 8

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As part of the reconstruction of La Crosse Street, a portion of West Avenue is closing for three days beginning on July 8.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that West Avenue between Pine and La Crosse Streets will close at 6 p.m. so crews can reconstruct the intersection at West Avenue and La Crosse Street.
During that time, WisDOT said people can still have access to homes and businesses.
As a detour route, they suggest using Main Street, Losey Boulevard, and Gillette Street to get around the street closure.