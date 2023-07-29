 Skip to main content
Roaring engines for a worthy cause

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Around 200 motorcyclists showed up for the 21st annual Chad Erickson Memorial Thunder Ride for Juvenile Diabetes.

The event brought together biking enthusiasts from across the region, all eager to make a positive impact in the lives of young people living with diabetes. A chronic illness that affects millions of people worldwide.

Neil Williams, one of the organizers of the Thunder Ride, says that all of the profits of this event stays right here in the local community.

"All the proceeds stay local. It goes to those that are battling juvenile diabetes in the area. So whether that's insulin costs, pumps, fuel, whatever they need related to their illness. That's what we help with."

By raising awareness and funds for juvenile diabetes, the participants have left a lasting impact on the lives of those affected and inspiring others to join the journey towards a brighter, healthier future.

