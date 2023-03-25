Robotics contest at the La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The North Star Regional Competition was held Saturday, bringing robotics teams from schools all over to the La Crosse Center.
The teams, which include Holmen and Arcadia, create a robot and try to get the most points by placing cones on platforms and poles before docking the contraption into a charging station.
Prizes include a trip to nationals in Texas and several awards in various categories.
Drea Rodgiguez with 876 Thunder Robotics in North Dakota says creating the machines is a full-time job.
"We were working for eight weeks straight," Rodriguez said. "Forty hours a week. To get this robot built. It was a lot of prototyping. Then practicing, getting the robot wired and programmed. Driving practice. It's a lot of teamwork."
The Holmen Vikings used a robot named "Ragnarok" at the competition.