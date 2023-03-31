Robots battle it out at Seven Rivers Regional Competition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- More than 40 teams put their robots to the test Friday afternoon at the Seven Rivers Regional Competition at the La Crosse Center.
Every year the competition introduces a new challenge. This year robots must place cones and cubes in their respected areas on the playing grid.
Carly Schindler a Senior at Holmen High School and competing on the Thorobotics team said a strong team chemistry is necessary during building the bot and during competition.
"Communication is very important especially working with other teams here," Schindler said. "You learn a lot about engineering and the design process of just kind of fixing stuff seeing how it works."
Those who advance in the competition will compete at the Worlds Tournament in Houston Texas.
The last time Holmen's team competed at the Worlds was in 2016.