Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rochester man imprisoned for shining laser at airliner, state patrol plane

  • Updated
  • 0
Laser and aircraft.jpg

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Rochester, Minnesota man gets two years in prison for shining a laser at a passenger airliner and a Minnesota State Patrol aircraft.

Nicholas James Link, 43, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Madison to prison for the October 2021 incident. 

According to the US Attorney's Office, near River Falls, Wisconsin, Link shined a laser at the Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 as it was approaching the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The airliner was at approximately 9,000 feet at the time. 

Both the pilot and co-pilot were just given new landing instructions when the laser lit up the cockpit during three separate incidents. The crew wasn't able to brief themselves on the changes due to the distraction from the laser. 

Despite the incidents, the crew was able to safely land the airliner at the airport. 

The pilot said the laser affected the vision in his right eye for several hours afterwards. 

When reported to air traffic control, they contacted a Minnesota State Patrol aircraft which then flew to the River Falls area. As they were searching for the source of the laser, their aircraft was struck by the laser. 

Using equipment aboard the aircraft, they were able to locate where the laser was coming from and direct authorities on the ground to the location where they found Link.

In sentencing Link, Judge William Conley dismissed Link's claim that it wasn't commonly known that shining a laser at an aircraft was dangerous. The judge commented that Link's actions forced the pilots to focus on the distraction of the laser put everyone on the aircraft in danger. 