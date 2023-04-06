Rochester man imprisoned for shining laser at airliner, state patrol plane

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Rochester, Minnesota man gets two years in prison for shining a laser at a passenger airliner and a Minnesota State Patrol aircraft.
Nicholas James Link, 43, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Madison to prison for the October 2021 incident.
According to the US Attorney's Office, near River Falls, Wisconsin, Link shined a laser at the Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 as it was approaching the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The airliner was at approximately 9,000 feet at the time.
Both the pilot and co-pilot were just given new landing instructions when the laser lit up the cockpit during three separate incidents. The crew wasn't able to brief themselves on the changes due to the distraction from the laser.
Despite the incidents, the crew was able to safely land the airliner at the airport.
The pilot said the laser affected the vision in his right eye for several hours afterwards.
When reported to air traffic control, they contacted a Minnesota State Patrol aircraft which then flew to the River Falls area. As they were searching for the source of the laser, their aircraft was struck by the laser.
Using equipment aboard the aircraft, they were able to locate where the laser was coming from and direct authorities on the ground to the location where they found Link.
In sentencing Link, Judge William Conley dismissed Link's claim that it wasn't commonly known that shining a laser at an aircraft was dangerous. The judge commented that Link's actions forced the pilots to focus on the distraction of the laser put everyone on the aircraft in danger.