Rock and Roll high school band sets performance dates

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A rock band formed by students from both Logan and Central high schools is set to perform on Friday night at the Capella Arts Center.
Called "Confluence", the band came together through auditions, with a total of some 25 members. Guitars, Bass, drums as well as other instruments are part of the lineup. The wide array of talent is set to play a wide variety of hits.
"Everything from the 70's to current," said music teacher Brian Renkas. "The students created the set list, and that's really cool."
"Confluence" will play at Capella beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 and there will be food and soda available for purchase. A second show is scheduled for May 21 in downtown La Crosse, at The Main.