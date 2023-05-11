 Skip to main content
Rock and Roll high school band sets performance dates

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A rock band formed by students from both Logan and Central high schools is set to perform on Friday night at the Capella Arts Center. 

The band includes some 25 members from both Logan and Central High School.

Called "Confluence", the band came together through auditions, with a total of some 25 members. Guitars, Bass, drums as well as other instruments are part of the lineup. The wide array of talent is set to play a wide variety of hits.

Gabba Gabba Hey! The rock and roll high school band "Confluence" is set to play at Capella Art Center on Friday at 7 p.m.

"Everything from the 70's to current," said music teacher Brian Renkas. "The students created the set list, and that's really cool."

"Confluence" will play at Capella beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 and there will be food and soda available for purchase. A second show is scheduled for May 21 in downtown La Crosse, at The Main.

