Rod's Ride On Powersports experienced increase in motorcycle demand

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- With spring around the corner, La Crosse residents can expect to see motorcycles back on the road in the upcoming months.
Besides warmer weather bringing out the bikes, Rod's Ride On Powersports predicts La Crosse residents will see a surge in the amount of motorcycle riders out on the roads due to the recent soar in gas prices.
Sales manager at Rod's Ride On Weston Meyers said the store is experiencing a spike in demand for scooters and midsized bikes.
Meyers said that some of these bikes can get north of forty five miles a gallon which has attracted a wide variety of new riders.
With new riders coming to La Crosse, Rod's Ride On explained the importance of why they all should take a motorcycle safety course.
"It shows you real life experiences out on the road right away." Meyers continued, "they do a good instructional videos and stuff like that for all the riders and new beginner riders."
Rod's Ride On offers an incentive for first time riders looking to purchase their first bike, but can only receive the benefits if the rider completes the safety course.