Rod's Ride-On Powersports makes a big donation to fight Type 1 Diabetes

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Rod's Ride-On Powersports has been hosting the Thunder Run for 20 years now, all to raise funds to battle Juvenile Diabetes.
This year they raised over $47,000 for area hospitals. Gundersen Medical Foundation received over $35,000- the rest went to the Mayo Health System.
The money will go towards helping families cover the cost of things like pumps and insulin, as well as food vouchers for the family if their child is in the hospital.
The Thunder Ride has raised over $250,000 in total.