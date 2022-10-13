WEB EXTRA: Kind talks about the Veterans History Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXOW) - Of all the pieces of legislation that Representative Ron Kind authored during his time in Washington, one that may endure long after he's left Congress is the bill for the Veterans History Project.

Kind was recently honored for his work in creating the effort to collect the stories of veterans that date back to the first World War.

During those ceremonies, he spoke about one of the histories he personally collected, the story of a Marine from Viroqua who made the most of a chance encounter with the most influential man of World War II.