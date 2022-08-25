Root Note to host first 'Latte Art Throwdown' Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Root Note in La Crosse is hosting its first 'Latte Art Throwdown' at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 27th.
Jared Dennison, the lead barista at the Root Note, says latte art throwdowns are a chance for people in the coffee community to show up and trade ideas in a fun and competitive way.
"Get your name in a bracket if you would like to compete," Dennison said. "Experience isn't required but it'll definitely be a little bit easier if you know what you are doing."
First pour starts at 7 p.m. but Dennison encourages people to show up at 6:15 p.m. if they would like to register to compete in the event. Otherwise, anyone from the community is welcome to come by and watch.
Dennison adds this is an opportunity for people in La Crosse to see something that really hasn't been done and for people who work in coffee to support each other and network.