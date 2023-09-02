Rotary After Hours Club hosts alpaca pancake breakfast

 Skip to main content
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Rotary After Hours Club of La Crosse held a unique fundraiser Saturday with some furry friends in attendance.

Held at Copeland Park, the alpaca pancake breakfast brought in over 550 folks from around the area to pet and feed alpacas as well as eat some delicious pancakes.

At the event there was, of course, alpacas and pancakes, but there was also ponies, arts and crafts, and live music featuring the talents of Zoe de Boer.

Stephanie Doyle, one of the organizers of the event, says that alpacas are a great animal for families to come and interact with.

"Alpacas are very gentle. They're typically a little bit shy which helps that they're not so in your face as some other animals. They're very soft. They're very sweet. Ours have been around people all their lives so they don't mind all the attention they're getting. And they're fairly small so they work well with even the small children."

One of the highlights of the event was the crowning of the "People's Choice Award". Attendees were able to vote on their favorite animal featured at the event, and the winner of the award was a young alpaca named Limerick.

All of the money raised in the event will go towards the organizations efforts in their fight against polio.

