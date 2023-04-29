Rotary convention concludes with meal packing for Ukrainians

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Vernon,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.Other than McGregor IA which is still seeing major flooding, the
rest of the Mississippi river sites in our forecast area are
either seeing minor (Lake City, MN) or moderate flooding. While
the area will likely see up to a half-inch of precipitation
through Monday, this should have little to no impact on the
flooding which is currently ongoing across the area.

During the upcoming week, the Mississippi River will continue to
slowly fall. By next Saturday (May 6), mainly minor flooding is
expected from Wabasha MN to La Crescent MN, and minor to
moderate flooding from La Crescent MN to Guttenberg IA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Saturday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Saturday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.3 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/12/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rotary convention concludes with meal packing for Ukrainians

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The statewide Rotary convention concluded with a meal packing event for Ukrainian refugees Saturday evening at the La Crosse Center.

Rotarians from three districts along with members from the Rotary Youth Exchange assisted with the packing.

Pack Food

In the meal packets the Rotarians packed rice and various types of protein.

Although this is a local effort, District Community Service Chair Eric Yonke said the effort is at the global level.

Scooping rice

"Rotary for instance in Poland is organizing a great deal of Rotary support for Ukrainians that are suffering from the war. And so this is one way for us to locally contribute directly and pull together and help the Ukrainians in their time of need," Yonke said.

The Rotarians packed 16,000 meals and expected to reach refugees in a week.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you