Rotary convention concludes with meal packing for Ukrainians

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The statewide Rotary convention concluded with a meal packing event for Ukrainian refugees Saturday evening at the La Crosse Center.
Rotarians from three districts along with members from the Rotary Youth Exchange assisted with the packing.
In the meal packets the Rotarians packed rice and various types of protein.
Although this is a local effort, District Community Service Chair Eric Yonke said the effort is at the global level.
"Rotary for instance in Poland is organizing a great deal of Rotary support for Ukrainians that are suffering from the war. And so this is one way for us to locally contribute directly and pull together and help the Ukrainians in their time of need," Yonke said.
The Rotarians packed 16,000 meals and expected to reach refugees in a week.