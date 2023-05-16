Rotary Lights donates $32,450 to WAFER

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On Tuesday morning, Rotary Lights presented WAFER with a $32,450 donation.

Executive Director of WAFER Erin Waldhart said although construction has wrapped up, there are still minor renovations needed. The funds from the Rotary are slated for capital improvements.

"Our operations are very different from a traditional grocery store," Waldhart said. "Yes we are out of a flood plain but we need designated spaces within the facility to hold programming and offer different services."

Each year Rotary Lights donates to 14 different area food pantries.

Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens said this donation was made possible through the sale of over 3,000 Paddy the Polar Bears during the promotion that was held this past Rotary Lights display.

"We wanted to do something extra special for them as well so we came up with the bear idea," Stephens said. "It's been successful in other parts of the country so we decided to tackle it with selling Paddy the Polar Bear this last year with all of the proceeds going towards WAFER."

It was a promotion so successful that Rotary Lights plans to sell a new bear during the next display, with all of the proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Clubs in La Crosse.