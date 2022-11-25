 Skip to main content
Rotary Lights open for the season

  • Updated
The lights are turned on at Riverside Park for this year's Rotary Lights event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Rotary Lights are once again on in Riverside Park for the holiday season. 

Following the opening parade through Riverside Park and a short ceremony, the switch was flipped to power up the more than three million lights on displays and hung in trees in the park. 

The large crowd of several thousand who came for the parade and opening then were able to walk around and enjoy the many displays and activities happening during Rotary Lights. 

For Patti Lokken and her family it is a tradition to make the opening night each year.

"We love the Rotary Lights and we come back every year," Lokken said. "We've been here since the beginning watching them."

The Rotary Lights display runs from now through December 31. It opens at 5 p.m. daily. With the exceptions of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve, it is open until 10 p.m.

The display is free to the public although they do ask for voluntary food and cash donations that help area food pantries.

MORE: Police lay out routes to get to this year's Rotary Lights

