Rotary Lights prepares display with a new mission in mind

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- One week ago, the La Crosse area was basking in temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures Saturday were about 30 degrees cooler but that didn't stop volunteers from showing up to help prepare for the holidays.
More than 80 volunteers from five different organizations made their way to Riverside Park to help set up the Rotary Lights display Saturday.
Rotary Lights officials said this year they have received a little over 3,200 volunteers from roughly 100 different organizations.
As in years past, showcasing a spectacular display of lights, animation and music is the goal behind Rotary Lights, but Rotary Lights president Pat Stephens said the organization's greater mission is to help put food on the table of the less fortunate in the community.
Gabbi Anderson, a volunteer from the Onalaska National Honor Society, said she is anticipating a great display this year, and she's happy to donate her time to the Rotary Lights.
"I've been able to get joy from it every year coming here with my family so it's really nice to give back to it," Anderson said.
Each year organizers try to add something different. Stephens said this year will involve stuffed animals.
"We are very excited about our Teddy Bear operation this year, " Stevens said. "We've never done a stuffed animal before. It's a cute little teddy bear for 20 bucks and all of the money we get from that is going to the WAFER Food Pantry on the Northside."
Rotary Lights is scheduled to open the day after Thanksgiving. Beginning with a parade on Main Street at 5 p.m.
The display will be open daily through New Years Eve.