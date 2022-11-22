Rotary Lights ready to open on Friday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday the Rotary Lights will open for its 28th year at Riverside Park.
Over 3,200 volunteers helped decorate the park for the season. The lights will be turned on on friday after a parade at 5 p.m. down Main St. in La Crosse.
"One of our biggest challenges this year was repairing some of the things that were damaged and replacing so of the things that were damaged in last year's wind storm. Our igloo which serves as our warming spot on the north end, blew about 65 feet north last year so we had to rebuild that, just finished it last week so that's up and ready to go. We have about four weddings planned in that igloo this year so we had to get it done so we had to make sure it was ready to go," President of the Rotary Lights Pat Stephens said.
Over 3,000,000 lights will decorate the park this year and they will be up starting from Friday November 25th and will run till New Years Eve.
The park will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day when the park will close at 9 p.m. New Years Eve the park will be open till 1:00 a.m.