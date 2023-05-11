Rough Roads: Difficulty in planning bridge replacements

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to replace three bridges between Trempealeau and La Crosse counties on Highway 35.
However, planning a project of this magnitude is no easy task.
"These bridges are at the end of their service life," said Paul Valenti, Project Manager for the Wisconsin DOT. "There are structural elements and concerns that need to be addressed."
The three bridges on Highway 35 pass over the Black River and Tank Creek, serving as the main artery between the villages of Trempealeau and Holmen.
"Everyone is interested in seeing the bridges replaced," said Valenti. "That’s not controversial. The challenge is how of much an impact is it on their daily lives while the project is going on."
There are also environmental concerns working in the streamways.
"It's significant for spawning for fish, including sturgeon, so that’s going to have a little bit of restriction on our ability to do the work," said Valenti.
He's examining if workers can build all three bridges in one season as well.
Right now, the DOT is still in the planning phase. The project is anticipated for 2026 and would likely take between one and two years. The cost would be between $12-15 million according to Valenti.
Initial estimates would be to create this detour marked in red to reconstruct the series of bridges.
"That makes a 5-minute drive between Holmen and Trempealeau a 20-minute drive using state highways and that was naturally not very popular," said Valenti.
He adds that there could still be a possibility to leave Highway 35 open while construction is underway.
"This is a tourism community," said Dave Carlson, Economic Development and Tourism Manager for Trempealeau County. "People come up from La Crosse. They come from Winona. They come from all over, and the harder you make it to get here, the easier it is to say, “Maybe I’ll skip this trip.”
Carlson is keeping a close eye on these preliminary plans. He wants the DOT to consider other factors during planning rather than just travel delays.
"If people aren’t coming to Trempealeau, they aren’t staying in the hotels down here, hitting the local bait shop, that’s an impact," said Carlson.
Valenti expects that the DOT will have a project estimate by the end of the summer.
Meanwhile, Carlson is preparing to assist businesses regardless of what the DOT decides when comes to the construction project.
"The project needs to happen," said Carlson. "Everybody understands that, but I think the positive is that DOT is taking a second look at keeping that road open. We’ve got three years to prepare for whatever happens.”
The Wisconsin DOT wants to hear from you about this project. Submit your comments and check out the preliminary plans right here.