RSV season comes earlier than expected

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are on the rise in Wisconsin.
RSV is a respiratory virus than can affects children at young ages. It causes inflammation in the airways and can lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Most children have ben infected with the virus at some point but it can be dangerous, even deadly for some.
December through February is the normal time for RSV cases to spike but this year we're seeing it happen in mid-late October.
"RSV is spread through contact and the secretions and droplets from a child and so you talk about hand to mouth type of contact which is why washing your hands and washing the hands of your children and having the child learn how to do this is a very important part of hand hygiene and stopping the spread of these viruses." says Medical Director of PICU at Children's Wisconsin Dr. Michael Meyer, MD.
Symptoms of RSV include runny nose, cough, fever, decrease in appetite, and difficulty breathing.
Children's Wisconsin is looking at expanding their hours the combat the recent spike.