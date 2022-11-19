 Skip to main content
Runners battle the cold for UW-L Turkey Trot

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Nearly 800 runners braved the cold Saturday morning to take on the 27th Annual University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Turkey Trot.

Turkey Trot

The 3.1 mile route begins and ends on the UW-L campus. Not before making its way through the marsh trails.

Marketing and Events Coordinator for UW-L Rec Sports  Hannah Grabow said it is a great event to bring the university and community together.

Striker

"It's fun to bring UW-L and the La Crosse community together for this event and have everybody join in on the fun before Thanksgiving Day," Grabow said.

Children ran a Junior Gobblers race at the indoor track on campus.

