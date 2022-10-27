Runners weekend at Upper Hixon

La Crosse, WI - (WXOW) - Some 600 runners are expected to race through Upper Hixon forest over the weekend including a 50 kilometer event. It's the 7th annual Hixon 50 taking place on Sunday. Shorter races of 5 and 10 kilometers are scheduled for Saturday. The trails will remain open to the public, allowing for anyone to get a close-up view of the races.
"The runners come through several different times," said race director Michael Borst. "Pretty much anywhere in the forest, come out and cheer people on, being conscious that there's a racing event going on."
The big 50k event is expected to have over 100 participants.