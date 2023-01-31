Rural departments respond to structure fire outside Stoddard

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - A busy Tuesday evening outside Stoddard as volunteer crews from a number of departments responded to a structure fire call just before 6 p.m.
Crews on site quickly extinguished the blaze that Stoddard-Bergen Fire Chief Brian Lehmann said was coming out of the windows at times. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
One person was home when the fire broke out. No update was given at the scene regarding the individual's condition or if they sustained any injuries.
Once it was safe, firefighters climbed onto the roof of the small home and cut through it using chainsaws.
More than a half dozen firearms were removed as crews cleaned up the interior. Lehmann said they were stored away from the bulk of the blaze and limited any ammunition from going off.
Lehmann said despite the damage and temperatures in the single digits, it was a job well done.
"It's pretty gutted in there," Lehmann said. "Structure's pretty sound. Roof is still pretty sound. Our crews did a really good knock down job on this. Having a big crew like this, having all the departments here. That shows what Vernon County can do, what kind of knock down job we can do."
Agencies responding to the call included:
- Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department
- Shelby Fire Department
- Genoa-Harmony Fire Department
- Coon Valley Fire Department
- Vernon County Sheriff's Department
- Vernon County Emergency Management
- Tri-State Ambulance
Lehmann said all the firefighters at the scene were volunteers.