Rural power companies call for permit reform

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the need for electricity grows, several rural power companies are calling on Congress to change the approval process.
Several CEOs in the industry spoke out, including Jim Matheson of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, and says that the current process takes too much time.
"There's no secret that litigation is a delay strategy," Matheson said. "We're not saying that the courts should never be involved. We're just saying there's got to be some sense of reasonableness about how this is applied. That there's some predictability to when they get involved in these projects."
The House of Representatives' Natural Resources Committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the issue.
Around 900 rural power cooperatives in 48 states cover 56-percent of the nation's land mass.