Rural Sparta woman killed in vehicle crash

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural Sparta woman is dead and a man critically injured in a one vehicle crash in Sparta Sunday morning.
Sparta Police said that at about 10:40 a.m., the crash happened on Wisconsin Street at Aspen Blvd. The initial report was that the vehicle was on fire and that two people were trapped inside.
Before emergency workers could arrive, bystanders were able to pull both people from the burning vehicle before it became fully engulfed.
Police said Mary Slonka, 67, died at the scene. Timothy Slonka, 67, was taken from the scene by GundersenAir with life-threatening injuries. As of today, police said he is in critically stable condition.
The crash is still under investigation by Sparta Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The department said in its statement that it would like to recognize and thank the citizens who assisted on-scene with life-saving efforts prior to police arrival.