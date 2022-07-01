RV travel remains a popular mode of transportation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - RV popularity struck during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Americans continue to turn to RV as they have grown as an alternative to staying at hotels.
General Manager at PleasureLand RV Center William Schams said that people enjoy the freedom RVs allow.
"The demand for RV's are still pretty high. It has tapered off somewhat but people still want to vacation," Schams said.
Gas prices have not stopped families like Adam Olsen's, from their family trips.
"If we're committed to going out and doing something as a family rather than just staying home this is a pretty cheap way to go," Oleson said. "We're saving so much on the hotel that the gas prices are kind of just mitigated there."
The RV Industry Association expects 2022 to be it's second best year of production ever.