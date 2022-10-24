Ryan Huebsch campaign sign stolen and vandalized

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Police Department reported a political sign theft in our area.
Police said they recently recovered a stolen campaign sign for Republican Candidate for the 94th Assembly District Ryan Huebsch.
The sign was reportedly found posted at an intersection in Onalaska and had large swastikas painted on both sides of the sign. Authorities removed the sign and immediately connected the Huebsch campaign.
In a statement to News 19 Huebsch writes, "Unfortunately, politics has become very polarizing, and passions can run very high. Fear and intimidation tactics like this should have no place in our community." He continues, "We will continue to fight for the law-abiding men and women in the Coulee Region and be a strong voice for law and order."
Democrat Steve Doyle is in the incumbent in the 94th District race. News 19 also reached out to him for comment on the issue.
Doyle said, "I think that all the negative campaigning is inflaming emotions and causing people to do stupid stuff. It needs to stop."
No word yet on who is responsible for the sign theft and vandalism.