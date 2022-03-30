 Skip to main content
Ryan Huebsch running for 94th Assembly seat once held by father

  • Updated
  • 0
Ryan Huebsch.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Like father, and depending on how the vote goes, like son. 

Ryan Huebsch of Onalaska announced his candidacy as a Republican for the 94th Assembly seat on Wednesday.

“Wisconsin, like much of the nation, is struggling under the poor decisions of our leaders in both Madison and in Washington,” said Huebsch in a statement. “From our unaffordable economy, to our childrens’ education, from health care for our families to the way our elections are run, partisan arguing has replaced working together. Spending more of our tax money seems to be the only solution offered. We deserve and expect better. I intend to bring fresh energy and common-sense ideas from Western Wisconsin to Madison.”

Huebsch has experience in Madison. He worked as a legislative aid for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) and Senator Eric. Wimberger (R-Green Bay). 

Huebsch is the oldest son of Mike Huebsch, who served as the 94th Assembly Representative from 1995-2011 as as Assembly Speaker in 2007-2008. 

In 2011, Huebsch was appointed as Secretary of the Department of Administration by Governor Scott Walker. 

Voters in a special May 2011 election chose Steve Doyle as his replacement. He's remained in office since that time. 

If there are any primary challenges, those would happen in August. The general election is in November. 

