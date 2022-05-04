S&S Cycle shares its love of biking with a Viroqua kindergarten class

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) -- After wanting to make a long-term impact with area kids and share its love of two wheels, S&S Cycle donated bikes to a kindergarten PE class in Viroqua.
S&S Cycle, an engine and parts manufacturer based in Viola, paired up with the Striders All Kids Bike Foundation to donate and share the love of biking with the kids.
The school received Strider Balance Bikes, helmets, pedal conversion kits, an instructor bike and a curriculum that is said to keep things fun and safe.
S&S Cycle's VP of marketing David Zemla said in a release that the company typically works with Wisconsin schools by supporting sports teams or teaching engineering but "wanted to do something that had longer term impact."
According to the All Kids Bike website the foundation has more than 500 active programs and has impacted over 78,000 students this year.