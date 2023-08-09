Safest Way tour stops in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition (WJEC) made a in West Salem as a part of their Safest Way tour to highlight the importance of energy pipelines.
The Safest Way your has been making stops all over Wisconsin since 2022 in an effort to educate community members on energy pipelines and what the advantages they can offer opposed to other methods of transporting energy.
Mark Graul, a spokesperson for the WJEC, says that pipelines are the safest way to transport energy.
"Pipelines have a 99.99% safety record. No other method of moving energy has that high of a record so it's simple. Pipelines are underground and they're monitored intensely to ensure that we're not having an issues with any problems."
The tour stop also showcased a 34-foot long section of a pipeline that will be used in the Line 5 relocation project. This project will remove a portion of the already existing Line 5 in the Bad River tribal reservation and will move it outside the reservation. That way the pipeline will go around the land, not through it.
For more information on the Line 5 relocation project you can go to enbridge.com.