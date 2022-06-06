Safety reminders for busy road construction season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the weather warms up, more people are traveling and summer is also the prime for road work in Wisconsin.
Experts say with more people on the road this time of year, both traveling and working, more accidents are likely to happen.
Officials are reminding drivers to slow down in work zones, pay attention to road signs, and be considerate of those working in construction zones.
"It is a dangerous job," Treasurer of the Wisconsin Society of Civil Engineers Martin Hanson said. "Consider on the interstate where speed limits may be as high as 70 [mph] and moving traffic may be moving even faster than that. All that is separating them is a concrete barrier."
Hanson said drivers should still take it slow in work zones on the weekends when workers are not around because there could be cones, signs and other obstacles to look out for.