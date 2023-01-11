Safety reminders for snowmobilers hitting the trails

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- According to the Wisconsin DNR, more than 200,000 registered snowmobiles hit Wisconsin's 25,000 miles of groomed trails every year.
In 2022, Wisconsin saw an increase in snowmobiling fatalities.
"There were 16 snowmobile fatalities and we just want to remind folks that 16 is too many," Wisconsin DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw said. "One is too many."
He said there are three main reasons people get into accidents or hurt when on a sled - riding under the influence of drugs or alcohol, going too fast for conditions and operator inexperience.
To help keep people safe while on the trails, it is required by Wisconsin law to obtain a safety certificate.
"Any person who's at least 12 years old and born on or after January 1 of 1985, it is required to have that valid certification," Wisconsin DNR Recreational Safety Section Chief Major April Dombrowski said. "Then, operators must carry that certification with them while they're out riding."
Once a rider has learned how to stay safe while on a snowmobile, Rod's Ride On Powersports General Manager Neil Williams said the right equipment is as equally important.
"The most important thing is a helmet. You've got to have good helmet and not all helmets are created equal. So the cheap knock off one doesn't have the padding as some of these other ones higher-class ones," Williams said. "Helmets is number one, then obviously jackets, pants, gloves and neck gators to keep you from the cold."
They all say, check the conditions of trails before going out. Especially near bodies of water because of the above normal weather Wisconsin has been having.
National Snowmobile Safety Week is January 15-23. There will be increased enforcement on the trails throughout Wisconsin.