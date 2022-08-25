Safety tips while taking back to school pictures

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - As your children head to school for their first day, you may be tempted to take a picture of them and post it on social media. But you may want to take a step back and look at what information is on the picture or post.
Officials say that while it is okay to put information like your student's likes and dislikes, maybe think about not posting the grade of your child online, along with the name of their school.
"What shouldn't be on there, try to avoid what school they go to, their grades, it kind of pins them into an age range," said Daniel Downey, School Resource Officer at Chippewa Falls Middle School. "Anything that's going to kind of give out information that you kind of don't want anyone outside your family to know about."
Something else to be thinking about is what else can be seen in the photo, especially if your house is in the background, as you wouldn't want your house number to get in the wrong hands. It is recommended to take the picture with a neutral background that gives no hints to where you live.
One last thing to keep in mind is that once you post it, anyone can see it, so look over what you said and consider the information before hitting send.