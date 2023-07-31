 Skip to main content
Salvation Army in need of donations

With the summer heat and humidity, there has been an uptick in residents and unsheltered people stopping by the Salvation Army shelter.

Michael Quam with the Salvation Army in La Crosse said that donations are needed right now as we continue to see warm temperatures.

“Right now and in the past couple weeks because of the high heat and high humidity water bottles we’ve been handing out pretty greatly,” Quam said. “What I mean by that is several hundred a week. We anticipate temperatures to be very warm this week and very humid and we’re currently taking donations of water bottles to hand out to the public to help folks that are most in need.”

The Salvation Army holds a public feeding program Quam said.

“We’ve had on average roughly 118 people a day. Those people come in for a meal or two meals and that falls short of the homeless population of the people out there. But what people normally do is take one or two meals and a couple bottles of water at the same time and that adds up,” he said. “So we are not worried necessarily about the residents in the shelter as we have plenty for residents within shelter. It’s for the folks right now that don’t have a place to rest there head.”

The Salvation Army is also looking for other products as well. Quam stated personal hygiene products are among the biggest needs after water.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at 223 8th Street North.

