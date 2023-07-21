Salvation Army is trying to 'Stuff the Bus' for school supplies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army's Stuff the Bus was busy collecting school supplies to help students and families in need.
From 6 am to 6 pm on Friday they were at the La Crosse Walmart collecting items such as backpacks, note books, binders and flash drives ahead of school returning in the fall.
The donations will be used at the Salvation Army's back-to-school events in August to help low income families get their kids ready the for the school year.
"Children have need of school supplies, children have the want to do well, but sometimes in the current economics situation we find ourselves with a little bit less and a growing need," said Michael Quam,the Development Director at the Salvation Army of La Crosse County.
The back to school events will be held at the La Crosse Center.
If you still want to help out you can check out the Salvation Army's website for a registry of needed supplies.