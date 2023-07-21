 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salvation Army is trying to 'Stuff the Bus' for school supplies

  • Updated
  • 0
Salvation Army is trying to stuff the bus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army's Stuff the Bus was busy collecting school supplies to help students and families in need.

From 6 am to 6 pm on Friday they were at the La Crosse Walmart collecting items such as backpacks, note books, binders and flash drives ahead of school returning in the fall. 

The donations will be used at the Salvation Army's back-to-school events in August to help low income families get their kids ready the for the school year.

"Children have need of school supplies, children have the want to do well, but sometimes in the current economics situation we find ourselves with a little bit less and a growing need," said Michael Quam,the Development Director at the Salvation Army of La Crosse County.

The back to school events will be held at the La Crosse Center.

If you still want to help out you can check out the Salvation Army's website for a registry of needed supplies.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you