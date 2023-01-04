Salvation Army raises $250,000 in Red Kettle Campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- From Mid-November through Christmas Eve, the Salvation Army raised funds for its emergency shelter and programs through the annual Red Kettle Campaign.
Organizers set a goal to raise $278,000 but through the campaign, just over $250,000 was raised.
The money raised will help the non-profit and those it serves.
"It goes to support our emergency shelter as well as all of our social services programs," Salvation Army Development Director Isaiah Thomas said. "So, not only does it help during this season, it helps to fund everything throughout the rest of the year."
There were 19 bell-ringing locations throughout the county and bell ringers served more than 3,000 volunteer hours.
Local businesses also supported the campaign, committing more than $77,000 in matching gifts.
Thomas said seeing the community's support means they're not alone in their mission.
"We're not alone in the fight to end homelessness but also to support people who may be feeling hopeless in this community," Thomas said. "It shows everyone that it is a village, it is a team of people and everyone in the La Crosse community that cares."
Those looking to support the non-profit can do so in the Virtual Kettle.