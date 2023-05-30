Salvation Army to celebrate National Donut Day with a fundraiser

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Salvation Army of La Crosse County is celebrating the history of National Donut Day by handing out donuts and by hosting a fundraiser.
During WWI, the Salvation Army's Donut Lassies would provide emotional and spiritual support to troops on the front lines in France. The Lassies also provided donuts and hot coffee to boost morale.
The Salvation Army celebrated the first National Donut Day in Chicago in 1938.
To honor that history, the Salvation Army of La Crosse is partnering with Kwik Trip to deliver donuts to several locations within the area that support veterans on Friday.
There will also be a fundraiser on Friday for the Salvation Army.
"It's an opportunity to make your money count in the community," Salvation Army Development Director Michael Quam said. "By choosing to go have a delicious donut, you're choosing to support your community."
All day Friday, Linda's Bakery in West Salem will be donating 50 cents for every donut purchased to the Salvation Army's Make a House a Home Fund.
The Make a House a Home program provides support to individuals and families who have recently moved into new housing by providing a basket of necessities. The basket typically includes soaps, garbage bags, utensils, plates and cleaning supplies.
For more information, click here.