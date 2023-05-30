 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory For Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Salvation Army to celebrate National Donut Day with a fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
Salvation Army

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Salvation Army of La Crosse County is celebrating the history of National Donut Day by handing out donuts and by hosting a fundraiser. 

During WWI, the Salvation Army's Donut Lassies would provide emotional and spiritual support to troops on the front lines in France. The Lassies also provided donuts and hot coffee to boost morale. 

The Salvation Army celebrated the first National Donut Day in Chicago in 1938. 

To honor that history, the Salvation Army of La Crosse is partnering with Kwik Trip to deliver donuts to several locations within the area that support veterans on Friday. 

There will also be a fundraiser on Friday for the Salvation Army. 

"It's an opportunity to make your money count in the community," Salvation Army Development Director Michael Quam said. "By choosing to go have a delicious donut, you're choosing to support your community."

All day Friday, Linda's Bakery in West Salem will be donating 50 cents for every donut purchased to the Salvation Army's Make a House a Home Fund. 

DONUT-SOT-

The Make a House a Home program provides support to individuals and families who have recently moved into new housing by providing a basket of necessities. The basket typically includes soaps, garbage bags, utensils, plates and cleaning supplies. 

For more information, click here.  

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 