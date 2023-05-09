Sand Lake Elementary P.E. Teacher gets creative with America's favorite pastime

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- May 8 through May 12 is Teacher Appreciation Week.
At Sand Lake Elementary, a physical education teacher recently began a new journey in his first year teaching there.
Joey Frederick has been teaching for a total of eight years. He has a passion for an active lifestyle and teaching the health benefits to his students.
He said teachers often face obstacles but as students grow he said it's just as important for teachers to grow as well.
"Kids are ever changing so as teachers we need to ever change, too, and how we can best support kids whether that be supporting them academically, supporting their emotional learning...it's just a changing dynamic environment," Frederick said.
Tuesday's 5th grade class involved a striking and fielding unit. Playing what he calls 'whacky baseball' that involves a variety of striking rackets and bats as well as more bases to get kids more involved.
Frederick said he takes students ideas and interests into mind and brings them to the classroom curriculum.
5th grade student Lucy Laabs has said she enjoys coming to class each week.
"He makes all of his games fun and he comes up with brand new ones almost every single time and he lets kids suggest games to him and then he includes them in his lessons," Laabs said.
Before teaching at Sand Lake Elementary, Frederick was a traveling adaptive physical education teacher in the School District of Holmen.