Sand pit project in La Crosse Co. may result in incidental take of endangered lizard

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Expansion of a sand pit in the Town of Farmington in La Crosse County may result in what the Wisconsin DNR said is an "incidental take" of an endangered lizard.
The DNR said that ACT Trucking and Excavating, LLC wants to expand its existing sand pit by 4.47 acres.
Doing so may result in the incidental take of the slender glass lizard. It has been on the state's endangered list since 1979. It has been found in the vicinity of the sand pit.
Often confused for a snake, it is the only legless lizard species native to Wisconsin. It is found in west central and south central parts of the state.
The DNR said, "Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species' overall population at risk."
In this case, the DNR said they're including conservation measures into the incidental take permit to minimize the effect of the expansion on the lizard.
Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on the slender glass lizard are available by visiting the DNR Incidental Take Public Notices webpage or upon request from DNR Conservation Biologist Rori Paloski at 608-516-3742 or Rori.Paloski@wisconsin.gov.