...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air Quality
Advisory which remains in effect until 6 AM CDT Monday. This advisory
affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in arrival, is
moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and will travel
south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The PM2.5 air quality
index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The
best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside across western Wisconsin on
Friday as high pressure moves over the state and limits atmospheric
mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically maximized
during the afternoon or evening before decreasing overnight into the
next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Sand pit project in La Crosse Co. may result in incidental take of endangered lizard

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Expansion of a sand pit in the Town of Farmington in La Crosse County may result in what the Wisconsin DNR said is an "incidental take" of an endangered lizard.

The DNR said that ACT Trucking and Excavating, LLC wants to expand its existing sand pit by 4.47 acres.

Doing so may result in the incidental take of the slender glass lizard. It has been on the state's endangered list since 1979. It has been found in the vicinity of the sand pit. 

Often confused for a snake, it is the only legless lizard species native to Wisconsin. It is found in west central and south central parts of the state. 

The DNR said, "Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species' overall population at risk."

In this case, the DNR said they're including conservation measures into the incidental take permit to minimize the effect of the expansion on the lizard.

Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on the slender glass lizard are available by visiting the DNR Incidental Take Public Notices webpage or upon request from DNR Conservation Biologist Rori Paloski at 608-516-3742 or Rori.Paloski@wisconsin.gov.

