Santa brings early Christmas gifts to French Island kids

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) – In the days leading up to Christmas, Santa – or Santa’s helpers – make plenty of stops to visit with young children.
In most cases Santa asks the youngster what they would like for Christmas only to say he will do his best.
When the big guy stops at the Campbell Community Center on French Island, however, he does more than his best. He delivers as each child leaves with a toy – in most cases the toy they requested.
Hot Wheels, volleyballs, dolls, trucks, stuffed animals and more were asked for and delivered.
One three-year-old girl asked specifically for a Minnie Mouse toy. Santa, a little confused thinking she asked for Mickey Mouse started to walk away only to be corrected by the girl.
Telling the girl to keep her eyes closed, Santa slipped behind a white sheet that was strung up behind his chair.
As Santa looked for her gift, the girl with her hair in pigtails, squeezed her eyes tight and waited for his return.
A moment later Santa sat back down and told the girl to open her eyes.
Wiping her eyes, the girl looked down and saw a stuffed Minnie Mouse in Santa’s hands. She took the gift, smiled, jumped up and as she ran to her family she shouted, “Thank you, Santa.”
Tbe scene was repeated throughout the day as happy youngsters left with a gift, a sweet treat and an early start to the Christmas season.
Santa has been carrying out the pre-holiday task since 1997 – excluding one year due to COVID-19.
Santa said he and his elf start preparing for the event in January as they reach out for donated toys for the year to come.
He said their work kicks into high gear in September when they start to gather all of the donated gifts and purchase additional gifts to make sure they have a wide variety of gifts.
Santa said the event is a lot of work but he likes to do it to bring a smile to a child, their parents and other family members.
In addition to the gifts and goodies, Santa also has door prizes that are given away at the annual event.