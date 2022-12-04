Santa Claus visits French Island

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The icon of Christmas decided to visit the Coulee Region on Sunday.
Santa Claus made his annual trip to the Town of Campbell, making eight stops along the way. The first being the local fire department.
Santa's sleigh was pulled by the department's Rescue 1 vehicle, where kids would climb into and share what they want for Christmas. Santa gave them a box of treats as a gift.
He said giving back to those on the front lines is his motivation to visit the area every year.
"Wonderful bunch of people," Santa said. "Wonderful bunch of people. The fire department, the first responders. They go above and beyond every day. I'm not just talking about this department. I'm talking about all departments."
Santa added that his two favorite reindeer, Donner and Blitzen, can be seen at Rotary Lights throughout the month of December.