Santa pays a special visit to a La Crosse Care Facility

  • Updated
La Crosse, WISC (WXOW) - The residents of Bethany St. Joseph Care Facility received a special visit from a very jolly fellow.

Santa Claus took some time off, to stop by and say hello to the seniors of Bethany St. Joseph. He also brought them on a special wagon ride pulled by two black Clydesdale horses.

Santa said the reindeer had to stay back train for the big day so he had to bring the B-team instead.

The facility also had live music and heated plastic igloos for those who wanted a toasty place to relax.

The Grinch is expected to make an appearance on Wednesday, December 7th.

