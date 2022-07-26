Sarah Godlewski visits area businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Sarah Godlewski, Democratic Candidate for Wisconsin Senate, toured the La Crosse area on Tuesday. Godlewski stopped by local businesses and visited with voters before the upcoming election.
Godlewski made a stop at Java Vino in which she stated that a reoccurring issue small businesses are currently facing is inflation.
She offered solutions suggesting that using the supply chain in Wisconsin rather than importing from other states and countries would help save costs, help farmers and grow the economy.
Godlewski also said a top priority for her if elected, would be to serve on the United States Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry to bring a Wisconsin voice to the table.
"People feel forgotten whether it's Washington or Madison," Godlewski said. "Showing up and listening and actually doing something about it is what I have been doing since State Treasurer, and what I plan on doing in Washington."
