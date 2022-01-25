SAT exams planning to go virtual in 2024

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the major college admissions exams will soon go fully digital.
On Tuesday, the College Board announced the SAT will go permanently virtual internationally in 2023 and in the United States in 2024.
Many colleges made these tests optional during the pandemic, but education officials say the exams play a vital role in the admission process.
"Much is staying the same," Vice President of College Readiness Assessments Priscilla Rodriguez said. "The main core knowledge and skills in reading, writing, and math that the current SAT tests; but the test is going to be shorter, about two hours compared to three. Long reading passages are going to be much shorter, giving students a chance to show what they know."
The new virtual SATs are being touted as easier to give and less stressful on students.