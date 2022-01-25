 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Frigid air temperatures falling to 15 below to 25 below zero and
slowly increasing southerly winds early Wednesday will result in
dangerous wind chills as low as 40 below zero overnight into
Wednesday morning across portions of southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa. Where winds remain lighter across western and
central Wisconsin, wind chills will fall to 20 below to 35 below
zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

SAT exams planning to go virtual in 2024

  • Updated
  • 0
SAT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the major college admissions exams will soon go fully digital. 

On Tuesday, the College Board announced the SAT will go permanently virtual internationally in 2023 and in the United States in 2024.

Many colleges made these tests optional during the pandemic, but education officials say the exams play a vital role in the admission process.

"Much is staying the same," Vice President of College Readiness Assessments Priscilla Rodriguez said. "The main core knowledge and skills in reading, writing, and math that the current SAT tests; but the test is going to be shorter, about two hours compared to three. Long reading passages are going to be much shorter, giving students a chance to show what they know."

The new virtual SATs are being touted as easier to give and less stressful on students. 

