Saturday morning filled with community service in the Coulee Region

(WXOW)- Acts of community service swept around the coulee region Saturday with the La Crescent community and the Viterbo University out helping make their neighborhoods a better place.
The La Crescent community celebrated Neighbors Day.
About 150 volunteers went out to help roughly 60 houses in yard work such as raking leaves and washing windows.
Neighbors Day committee member Mike Doering said this is a great way to help those in the community that may struggle doing manual labor.
"Volunteering is a great way to show support in the community," Doering said. "It's a good feeling doing work for somebody who may not necessarily do it themselves."
Teams of family members, civic organizations, and La Crescent athletic teams dispersed to hit as many of the houses requested.
La Crescent High School Sophomore and football player Carter Shay said he is more than happy to assist his local community members.
"It feels good," Shay continued. "Some are a little older - they may have back problems and stuff like that so we can put in the work for them and show, as a city, we do want to help."
La Crescent students are not the only ones who gave back to their community.
Viterbo University participated in their largest Service Saturday event of the semester; President's Day of Service.
About 115 Viterbo students, staff and community members participated in 20 different community service projects throughout the Coulee Region.
The Gardening Coordinator and Senior at Viterbo University Laura Weidemann led her group to the Place of Grace in La Crosse to help prepare the soil for planting tomatoes.
Laura sees this event as a great opportunity to bring fresh produce to the La Crosse Community.
"I'm a dietetics major so I am really into food equity and food systems so I feel like this is one way to bring fresh foods into communities like this." Weidemann said.
House Coordinator of the Place of Grace, Nick Herlitzka, loves having the students around as it helped the house prepare for their next community meal.
"We love having the students over here. I think they like seeing what they can really do to make and impact with the community." Herlitzka stated.
A Saturday filled with community service around our local region. Students and citizens alike all coming together to make their communities a better place to live.