Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to around 12.3 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Saturday search for Madeline Kingsbury scheduled

  • Updated
Volunteers line up outside Rushford-Peterson High School Friday afternoon, April 7. Hundreds of people took part in a mass search for missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury. 

 Dani Smith

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Volunteers are needed for another large search on Saturday for Madeline Kingsbury. 

On Friday, Winona County Emergency Management said that more than 1,860 people came to search for the Winona woman last seen one week ago. 

While a release said that a large amount of area was searched, a second mass search is set for Saturday, April 8. 

Authorities are coordinating the searches at the same locations used on Friday-the Goodview Fire Department at 4135 5th St., Winona and at the Rushford-Peterson High School at 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford. 

Registration is between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. They ask that volunteers bring a driver's license or other identification. All volunteers need to be checked in and out for security and accountability, the release said. 

As with Friday's search, they are asking for people over the age of 18 to walk areas that may include rough terrain and long distances. Volunteers also need to wear appropriate clothing and footwear. 

Once registered, searchers will be bussed to and from the search areas.  

Click here to sign up for Saturday's search.

