...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Saving on energy bills during a heat wave

With high heat hitting the area, it's important to stay cool and also save money on your energy bills.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As temperatures and humidity are expected to hit record highs this week, Xcel Energy says there are ways to find not only relief from the heat but from higher power bills. 

One item that they recommend is installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty then lowers the temperature to a comfortable level when everyone comes home. 

Another tip is using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home. Run the ceiling fans counterclockwise to circulate that air. Along with that, open interior doors to improve circulation in the home. 

Also, change any filters in your air handling system.

Lastly, when possible, turn off any unnecessary lighting. 

Xcel has more energy saving tips here.

They also have information here regarding energy assistance

