Saving on energy bills during a heat wave

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As temperatures and humidity are expected to hit record highs this week, Xcel Energy says there are ways to find not only relief from the heat but from higher power bills.
One item that they recommend is installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty then lowers the temperature to a comfortable level when everyone comes home.
Another tip is using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home. Run the ceiling fans counterclockwise to circulate that air. Along with that, open interior doors to improve circulation in the home.
Also, change any filters in your air handling system.
Lastly, when possible, turn off any unnecessary lighting.
Xcel has more energy saving tips here.